Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered an interim stay on notices by Kolkata Police to eight BJP MLAs over a complaint alleging that they disrespected the national anthem when it was being sung on the West Bengal assembly premises.

BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh and others moved the high court praying for quashing of the FIR lodged against the saffron party legislators.

Justice Jay Sengupta ordered an interim stay on the notices to the BJP legislators, including party chief whip Manoj Tigga of Madarihat and Ghosh of Siliguri constituency, for appearing before the police, till December 7.

The court directed the prosecution to produce the case diary before it on the next date of hearing on December 7.

The notices were sent by the Kolkata Police over a complaint alleging that the BJP MLAs disrespected the national anthem when it was being sung on the West Bengal assembly premises last week.

The TMC has accused the BJP legislators of raising anti-state government slogans and not standing up while the anthem was sung by MLAs of the ruling party in West Bengal in the vicinity, who were also sitting on a dharna there.

Counsel for the petitioner claimed that the purported singing of the national anthem was indecorous, inaudible and done after the petitioners had started protesting and sloganeering.

The state's counsel submitted that the probe is in its initial stages and as such it be allowed to continue.

