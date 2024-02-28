Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed the six-member, independent fact-finding team of the Centre, led by a former judge of the Patna High Court, to go to battleground Sandeshkhali on Friday.

The fact-finding team is scheduled to visit Majherpara, Natunpara, and Naskarpara localities in Sandeshkhali.

Justice Kaushik Chandra of the HC bench also allowed Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to go to Sandeshkhali on Thursday on the condition that he should not be making any inflammatory comments during his visit.

Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, the six-members of the fact-finding team was arrested at Bhojerhat in South 24 Parganas district on their way to Sandeshkhali.

The team, headed by Justice Narsimha Reddy, former Chief Justice of Patna High Court, also comprised fellow members Charu Bali Khanna, Bhavna Bajaj, OP Vyas, Rajpal Singh, Aparna Banerjee and Bandana Biswas.

Following their arrest, the members of the independent central panel were brought to the police headquarters Lal Bazaar in Kolkata.

Saikat Ghosh, deputy commissioner, Bhangar Division, Kolkata Police, told mediapersons, "We requested them not to pass through here but they tried to break the police barricade unlawfully. So, we had to arrest them under preventive sections."

"If there is information of a 'breach of peace', police can arrest them under preventive sections," he added.

Last week, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said the people of Sandeshkhali expressed satisfaction with the order of the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, granting him permission to visit the island that has seen violent protests after hundreds of women came out against the ruling TMC, accusing absconding strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and his henchmen of atrocities.

The BJP leader was accorded a rousing reception and treated to a petal shower as he arrived in the troubled island.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of his visit to Sandeshkhali, the BJP leader said, "People in this area are very happy with the Chief Justice's verdict (letting him visit the island). With the arrival of the CBI, the state police have disappeared. All the wronged and distressed women of Sandeshkhali will get justice. The rapists, looters, mafia and those accused of vote theft will all go to jail."

The women protestors in Sandeshkhali are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion (ANI)

