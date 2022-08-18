Lucknow, Aug 18 (PTI) Canada has expressed its eagerness to participate in the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit slated for early next year, terming it a great opportunity for investors, a release from the state government said on Thursday.

High Commissioner of Canada in India Cameron MacKay met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence during the day and held discussions on improving the relations between the two countries with a special focus on Uttar Pradesh, it said.

MacKay described the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, to be held in January-February 2023, a great opportunity for Canadian investors.

Terming the state's industrial policy "encouraging" for investors, he said Canada is eager to extend cooperation in education, infrastructure development and logistics, the release said.

The Canadian diplomat said sectors such as defence, aerospace, textile, tourism and basic infrastructure development in the state were full of possibilities and presented his views for cooperation in these areas.

During the meeting, Adityanath said preparations were on to organise the summit and it would be a good opportunity for Canadian entrepreneurs.

"This is an important opportunity to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries. Hope there will be cooperation from Canada," the chief minister said.

He said the state provided a safe and peaceful environment for industries and that the relationship between workers and entrepreneurs was positive.

There is no law and order problem. We have worked on Ease of Doing Business. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has achieved progress in agriculture, horticulture, road, air and rail connectivity and tourism among others, the chief minister stressed.

