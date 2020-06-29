Cuttack, Jun 29 (PTI) Nurses working at the state-run Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Center here on Monday gheraoed the director demanding quarantine arrangement inside the hospital premises as they are being denied entry into their rented accommodations by landlords after some staffers and patients tested positive for COVID-19.

While on Sunday, two nurses were found COVID-19 positive, six others including four patients undergoing treatment here were also found coronavirus positive on Monday, official sources said.

Also Read | TikTok Banned: Chingari App is India's Alternative To ByteDance's Video Sharing App.

"Our landlords have started ill-treating us after corona cases were traced from the hospital, said a nurse demanding quarantine facilities inside the premises for afflicted staff members.

A patient-attendant and an employee of the Aahar Center, providing meals at Rs 5 inside the hospital premises have also tested positive for the virus. A patient from Ganjam district tested positive for the virus last week while undergoing treatment in the emergency ward of the hospital here. Soon after, a contact tracing exercise was done and swab samples of at least 60 persons, including the hospital staff, were collected and sent for testing.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind approves re-appointment of KK Venugopal as Attorney General for India : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

In another development, at least six corona warriors of Cuttack (rural) police district tested positive for COVID- 19 in the district. District official sources said a Deputy Superintendent of police and five staff members of a police station under Athgarh sub-division were found infected of the disease after the in-charge officer of the police station tested positive on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)