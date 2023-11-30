Mahasamund, Nov 30 (PTI) The police have recovered cannabis worth about Rs 2.5 crore from a parked truck in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the local police and the Narcotics Control Bureau of Madhya Pradesh were on the lookout for a consignment of ganja being sent to New Delhi from Odisha via National Highway 53, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Government To Release Rs 2,000 As Relief to Drought-Hit Farmers; CM Siddaramaiah Slams Centre's Apathy.

On Wednesday night, the police found a truck with registration number CG-04 JC-2783 parked near an eatery under the Pithora police station limits. There was nobody on the truck, he said.

The police found 18 bags of cannabis, weighing 517 kg and worth Rs 2.58 crore, hidden under 295 sacks of broken rice, the official said.

Also Read | Dubai COP28: PM Narendra Modi Emplanes for His Visit to UAE for World Climate Action Summit.

The contraband and the truck have been seized, he said, adding that efforts are on to nab those involved in the crime.

The Mahasamund police have arrested 166 persons and seized 6,554 kg of cannabis in the district so far this year, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)