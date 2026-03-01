Dubai, March 1: Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's busiest hub for international travel, has suspended all flight operations today, March 1, until further notice. The closure follows an overnight "security incident" that resulted in minor structural damage to a concourse and injuries to four staff members. Authorities and major carriers, including Emirates and flydubai, have urged passengers to avoid traveling to the airport as airspace across the United Arab Emirates remains partially closed amid rapidly evolving regional tensions.

Current Operational Status of Dubai International Airport

As of Sunday morning, both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) have halted all arrivals and departures. Dubai Airports confirmed that emergency response teams were deployed following an incident at a DXB concourse. While the situation was contained quickly, a full safety review is currently underway. Dubai Airport Explosion Scare: Indian Badminton Star PV Sindhu Recounts Harrowing Moments, Says Situation ‘Frightening’.

Passengers Are Advised Not To Travel to the Airport at This Time, Says DXB

Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 28, 2026

Emirates Temporarily Suspends All Operations to and From Dubai

Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Sunday, 1 March. If you are booked to travel in the next 72 hours, your options are: ✈️ ⁠Rebook on an alternate flight. You can rebook… pic.twitter.com/Jw8m4dWq0c — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) February 28, 2026

Major airlines have updated their schedules as follows:

Emirates: All flights to and from Dubai are cancelled until at least 3:00 PM GST on Sunday, March 1.

All flights to and from Dubai are cancelled until at least 3:00 PM GST on Sunday, March 1. flydubai: Operations are suspended until 3:00 PM GST, with the airline monitoring the situation for potential further extensions.

Operations are suspended until 3:00 PM GST, with the airline monitoring the situation for potential further extensions. Etihad Airways: Departures from nearby Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi are paused until at least 2:00 PM GST.

UAE Airspace and Security Measures

The suspension is part of a broader regional aviation shutdown. The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority announced a temporary partial closure of national airspace as a "precautionary measure" to ensure the safety of civil aviation. This comes amid reports of military activity in the Middle East, with flight-tracking data showing largely empty corridors over the Gulf, Iran, and Iraq. Authorities noted that contingency plans were activated early, allowing most terminals to be cleared of passengers before the reported incident occurred. The four injured individuals, identified as airport staff, are currently receiving medical care.

Impact on Global Travel

The closure of the Dubai hub has triggered a massive ripple effect across global flight networks. Hundreds of flights connecting Asia, Europe, and the Americas have been diverted or cancelled.

Stranded Passengers: Thousands of travelers are currently facing delays at transit points worldwide, including London, Paris, Mumbai, and Singapore.

Thousands of travelers are currently facing delays at transit points worldwide, including London, Paris, Mumbai, and Singapore. Airlines’ Response: Carriers are offering full refunds or rebooking options. Emirates has advised passengers that they can rebook flights within a 10-day window from the original travel date without additional fees. Dubai Airport News: UAE Partially Closes Airspace As Precautionary Measure, Emirates Issues Update.

Advice for Travelers

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has urged the public to remain calm and follow official instructions. Dubai Airports has urged passengers to not to head to DXB or DWC until an official reopening is announced. Passengers have also been advised to check the flight status using airline websites or mobile apps and updating their current contact details to receive automated alerts regarding rebooking.

