Gurugram, Apr 15 (PTI) A car with a fake number plate carrying about 250kg buffalo meat overturned on Sohna road and the occupants of the vehicle escaped, police said on Saturday.

They said the Hyundai Venue was speeding away on the wrong side of the road when it overturned. The vehicle was damaged badly.

Police officials found nearly 250kg of buffalo meat in the car bearing HR 28 K 6492 on its number plate.

During investigation, it was found that the real number of the vehicles was HR-27-L 8360.

An FIR has been registered at the Badshahpur police station and further investigation is underway.

Raids are being cinducted to nab the occupants of the car, said a senior police official.

