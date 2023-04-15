Lucknow, April 15: Under the umbrella of the Smart City Mission, the Centre and the state government are working together to transform cities of Uttar Pradesh into smart ones, stated an official release on Saturday.

According to the release, 'numerous outstanding' efforts have been made over the past six years to ensure that Uttar Pradesh's cities have access to all necessary amenities. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Says Gurugram Not Included in Smart City Mission As We Want It To Be ‘Smartest City’.

The Yogi government's consistent efforts in the areas of water supply, power supply, sewerage, solid waste management, cleanliness, easy transport, roads, parking, street lights, IT, connectivity, digitisation, e-governance, and environment have transformed the cities. The basic amenities have been upgraded in the cities while their cleanliness has also improved. Smart Cities of India: Silvassa Tops the List of Winner Cities in Round 4.

Agra and Varanasi are among the top 10 cleanest cities in the country. Aside from this, technology has played a significant role in strengthening the security of cities.

The central and state governments are working on 542 projects worth Rs 10,124 crore to make the cities of Uttar Pradesh "smart". Out of these, 343 projects worth Rs. 4757 crores have already been completed while work is progressing fast on 199 projects.

"At a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) and Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) will be activated in 10 cities across the state including Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, and Varanasi," it read.

The ICCCs, which have proved their usefulness in the Prayagraj Kumbh of 2019 and later during the Covid period, are now useful in maintaining the safety of the state's cities. Monitoring of the entire city has become easier with the help of high-definition cameras installed across the city through ICCC.

In addition to receiving real-time updates on cleanliness through this, the police have recently received the most assistance from the Integrated Command and Control Center for the disclosure of crimes and the arrest of criminals.

The BJP government has now activated a cloud-based Smart City Central Digital Monitoring System at the state level at a cost of Rs 28 crore, from where all the major cities of the state are being monitored.

Also, intelligent traffic management systems are very helpful in managing traffic in cities. ITMS is being used to monitor and take action regarding unnecessary road stops, driving in the wrong direction, jumping red lights, riding without a helmet, and overspeeding.

The government is now working to set up the facility of ITMS in seven other cities of UP in light of the encouraging results being received through ITMS in 10 cities of the state. In this, work is being done in Ayodhya, Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut, and Shahjahanpur to create an intelligent traffic management system at a cost of Rs 271 crore.

Additionally, at a cost of Rs 253 crore, smart parking, smart roads, smart classrooms, and green crematorium are being built in these seven cities.

