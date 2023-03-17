Ambala, Mar 17 (PTI) The carcass of a leopard was found on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway here, said police on Friday.

The leopard may have been hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near Kakkar Majra village, an official of the wildlife department said. A passerby saw the carcass on the side of the road on Friday morning and informed the police.

Shahzadpur police station in-charge Vikrant said a team of the wildlife department took the wild animal's body into custody.

A forensic examination of the carcass will be conducted.

