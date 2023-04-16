Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly trying to kill his former girlfriend after she refused to run away with him, an official said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old victim, after breaking up with the accused, got married to another man and she has a two-year-old child, the official from Tilak Nagar police station said.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the woman had come to her parents' house at Desle Pada in Dombivli area, he said.

When the woman stepped out of the house, the accused approached her. He told the woman that he loved her, wanted to marry her and she should run away with him, the official said.

When the woman refused, the accused pulled out a knife and allegedly slit her throat with it, he said.

The victim ran to her house. Her family members rushed her to a local hospital where she was given first aid and then shifted to the ICU of a civic hospital in Kalva, the official said, adding she was currently undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint by her family members, the police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder).

Efforts were on to trace the accused, the police said.

