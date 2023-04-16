New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The CBI has arrested Y S Bhaskar Reddy, an uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy, officials said on Sunday.

Vivekananda, the brother of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Jagan Reddy, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the state assembly elections.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed Shot Dead: Who Are Lovelesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Arun Maurya? Here’s What We Know About the Three Shooters.

The case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Man Beats Wife, Two Minor Children to Death; Later Dies by Suicide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)