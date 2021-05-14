Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Friday said few cases of black fungus disease have been found in a few patients recovering from COVID-19 in the state and demanded the government form a state-level committee of doctors to monitor such cases.

Expressing deep concern about black fungus cases found in some patients, she demanded from the Haryana government that people should be made aware of this disease.

“A state-level committee of doctors should be constituted to monitor the condition of such patients in all the districts of the state and also identify other patients who may be afflicted with it and start their treatment at the earliest.

“Also, the Haryana government should bear the entire cost of treatment and medicines for the patients suffering from black fungus,” the Congress leader said in a statement here.

Mucormycosis, a rare but dangerous fungal infection, has now been found to be affecting some coronavirus patients.

Attacking the BJP-JJP government, she said COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the state, “but the government does not appear to be serious in its prevention”.

“Health services in the state have completely collapsed,” she alleged.

Selja claimed that more than 40 cases of black fungus disease have been reported in Haryana in the last few days.

According to reports, 12 people are undergoing treatment for this disease in Faridabad. In Gurgaon, 14 cases of this disease have been reported. Similar cases are coming from Karnal, Fatehabad and other districts, she claimed.

"It is even more serious that the health department of the state does not have any district-wise data on how many black fungus patients have so far been found in Haryana,” Selja further claimed.

She alleged that black marketing of medicines and oxygen cylinders amid the raging pandemic is going on in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)