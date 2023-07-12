New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea moved by Sukanya Mondal seeking interim bail to arrange funds for her legal defence and to pay a fee to her lawyer.

Sukanya Mondal is an accused in the money laundering case connected with the cattle smuggling case of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sukanya is the daughter of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal who is also an accused in this case.

Special CBI judge Raghubeer Singh of Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the interim bail application of Sukanya Mondal. The detailed order is awaited.

She had sought six weeks’ interim bail to arrange funds to pay the fee of her legal counsel for her defence.

An application seeking interim bail was moved through advocate Amit Kumar. It was stated that the applicant is not able to arrange funds to meet her litigation expenses.

It was further submitted that funds were urgently required to pay the professional fee of her lawyer (s) in order to defend herself with the lawyer of her choice.

Advocate Amit Kumar argued that the applicant is a 32 years old single lady. She is a single child. Her mother has expired and her father is also in custody in this case since November 17 in 2022.

In these circumstances, there is nobody at home to arrange the required funds, the counsel submitted.

He also stated that the relatives and friends have distanced themselves from the applicant after her arrest in this case.

Her bail plea was opposed by the special public prosecutor for ED.

A charge sheet has been filed against her by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. She was arrested in this case on April 26 this year and is in custody.

On Wednesday, the court extended the judicial custody of the accused till August 18. (ANI)

