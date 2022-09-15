New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The main office of the JHM group in West Bengal's Bentinck street was raided on Wednesday in connection with the cattle smuggling case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) informed.

The JHM group, which has been raided, belonged to the nephews of Enamul namely Humayun Kabir, Jahangir Alam, and Mehedi Hasan.

"The main office of JHM group, which belongs to Humayun Kabir, Jahangir Alam and Mehedi Hasan, all nephews of Enamul Haque, was raided yesterday at Bentinck street in connection with cattle smuggling case. Both 405 and 401 are sealed," said the CID.

Further search and seizure will take place today.

Enamul Haque was arrested by the ED on February 18 and is currently in judicial custody. With this attachment, the total attachment, in this case, had reached Rs 11.67 crore. Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs. 418 crore till then were identified by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Notably, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the CBI Special Court in the alleged cattle smuggling case on Wednesday.

Mondal, a close associate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested last week in connection with the 2020 cattle-smuggling case. The court had earlier sent him to CBI custody till August 20.

Mondal was summoned several times by the CBI asking but he had evaded citing health issues. He was finally arrested on August 11 from his residence in Bolpur in Birbhum district.

Meanwhile, a special CBI court judge has alleged that he has received a letter threatening to implicate his family in drug cases if he did not grant bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal.

The Asansol Special CBI court judge Rajesh Chakraborty alleged that the letter he received was signed by one Bappa Chatterjee.

The special court judge said the letter warned that if Mondal "was not released his family members would be implicated in the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act case with commercial quantity," the judge's letter read.

The arrest also led to a war of words between the BJP and the TMC. Finance Minister of West Bengal Chandrima Bhattacharya had alleged that the CBI summons to Mondal was "political vendetta."

BJP leaders have repeatedly accused the TMC regime of fostering corruption.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 21, 2020, arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Anubrata Mondal's name came under the CBI scanner during the investigation of the case, the agency had claimed. (ANI)

