New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000.

As per an official release, a case was registered on a complaint against the accused officer serving as sub-inspector at Delhi's Jamia Nagar Police Station on the allegations of demanding a bribe from the complainant.

The police FIR said that the accused, who was the Investigating Officer (IO) of a case, demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for diluting the case against him and others and for not arresting his househelp and guard.

According to the release, the CBI caught the accused while he was accepting Rs 45,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused person, the release added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

