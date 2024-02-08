Patna, February 8: Patna Police arrested two men on Thursday for threatening a city-based prominent orthopedic surgeon and trying to extort money from him.

Bharat Soni, the City SP (East) of Patna confirmed the case. He said that the accused had called Dr Anand Singh, who runs a hospital in Kankarbagh locality. Following that extortion call, the victim reached the Kankarbagh police station and registered an FIR against the accused. Bihar Shocker: Girl Student Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Patna, Probe Launched (Watch Videos).

“We have immediately initiated the investigation on technical as well as manual forms, including scanning the CCTV footage and putting the mobile number on surveillance. We managed to trace the accused. They are identified as Roshan Singh and Abhishek Kumar. We have booked them under the relevant sections of IPC against them,” Soni said. Patna Rape and Murder Case: Bihar Police Cracks Rape-Murder Case of Two Minor Girls, One Arrested.

During investigation, it appeared that both the accused went to the hospital on a bike to monitor the activities of the victim on Wednesday evening. "We have seized an air gun which is generally used to hunt birds, a bullet bike and two mobile phones from their possessions,” Soni said. The accused also confessed that they were involved in extortion at local level. The police registered two FIRs each against them in different police stations.

