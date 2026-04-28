India News | CBI Arrests Absconding Accused in Rs 60.86 Lakh Bank Fraud Case

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an absconding accused, Manoj Kumar Sinha, who never joined the investigation and had been absconding since the registration of an FIR in 2012 in a Rs 60.86 lakh bank fraud case.

According to the CBI, it registered the instant case on the complaint of BSNL on April 16, 2012, against unknown officials of SBI Main Branch, Shillong, unknown officials of BSNL, Shillong and other unknown persons, alleging therein that an amount of Rs. 60.86 lakh was illegally withdrawn from the BSNL account maintained with SBI, M. G. Road Branch, Shillong.

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After completion of the investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet on December 23, 2013, against the accused Sanjeev Kumar Rai before the Court of Ld. CJM, Shillong. After further investigation, a supplementary charge sheet dated July 22, 2021, was filed against absconding accused Manoj Sinha and others before the Court.

As per the CBI, the accused Manoj Kumar Sinha did not join the investigation and a charge sheet was filed against him as an 'absconder'. A warrant of arrest was issued against him by the Ld. Court, but he could not be traced/ apprehended.

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Based on inputs collected during field verification, technical/physical surveillance and thorough CDR analysis and OSINT, Absconder Manoj Kumar Sinha @ Manoj Sinha was traced at his new address in Patna (Bihar) and has been arrested by the CBI team on April 28, 2026.

The arrested accused would be brought to Shillong from Patna for production before the Court of Ld. Spl. Judge after taking transit warrant from the jurisdictional court at Patna, the investigative agency said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)