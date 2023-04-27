New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested an absconding accused in a Rhino Poaching Case.

After persistent and incessant efforts, CBI traced the accused Raidang Engti at Lhomithi Village of Dimapur in Nagaland.

CBI had registered a case on the request of the Assam Government and subsequent notification from the Government of India, and took over the investigation of the FIR registered in 2012 at Police Station Rongmongwe, District Karbi Anglong (Assam).

It was alleged in the complaint that in July 2012, a Rhino was killed by unidentified poachers and the horn was poached. The carcass of the Rhino was lying in a hole located in between the two numbers of suburbs of Long Koi Tisso Gaon.

During the investigation, it was found that after killing the Rhino, the other accused sold the Rhino horn to said arrested accused at Dimapur (Nagaland). The Complicity of the said accused had emerged as the person through whom the poached Rhino horn was traded and transacted for a hefty amount.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed in March 2018 against five accused. The investigation was kept open regarding the sale of the Rhino horn and to arrest the said accused whose name had emerged during investigation for purchasing the poached Rhino horn.

The arrested accused will be produced today before the Competent Court at Dimapur. (ANI)

