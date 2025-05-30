New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The CBI has arrested Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate in Odisha, Chintan Raghuvanshi, in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said Friday.

The agency had conducted a trap operation on Thursday on getting inputs that the officer was allegedly going to take the bribe amount of Rs 20 lakh from a Bhubaneswar-based mining businessman, they said.

Raghuvanshi, a 2013-batch IRS officer, was allegedly caught during the operation and later arrested after questioning, they said.

