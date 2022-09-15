Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the teacher recruitment scam on Thursday arrested Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, for his alleged involvement in the case.

CBI summoned Ganguly to its office and, after several hours of questioning, arrested him.

He was removed from the post days after his name surfaced in the case. PTI dc

