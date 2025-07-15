Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five accused including Deputy Chief Engineer, Gati Sakti Unit, Northern Railway (NR) Lucknow; Senior Selection Engineer (Drawings); Officer Superintendent (OS), NR, Lucknow and two private persons, employees of a private company, in a bribery case, the agency said in a release on Tuesday.

According to the release, the case was registered by the CBI on Monday against the accused Dy. Chief Engineer, Gati Sakti Unit, Northern Railway; Senior DEN (Coordination), NER, Varanasi; Office Superintendent, Office of DRM, NER, Varanasi; SSE (Works), NER, Varanasi, Accounts Section Officer, NER, Varanasi, Senior Clerk, Office of AEN, NER, Varanasi, a private company, two employees of the private company and unknown others.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the private company is a Railway contractor which has been awarded a work/tender under the Gati Shakti Project at Bhadhoi, Varanasi. The work comes under the supervision of the accused Dy Chief Engineer, the CBI said.

The accused private person, an employee of the accused private company, was apprehended, and incriminating material was recovered from his possession, establishing that on Monday, he had delivered an undue advantage on behalf of the private company to the accused, it said.

Subsequently, the accused Dy Chief Engineer was apprehended from his office, and the undue advantage of Rs 2.50 lakh, which was taken from the accused private person, was recovered from his possession. The bribe amount of Rs. 80,000 given by the accused private person to the accused Officer Superintendent was recovered from her possession. This money includes the bribe received by the accused, SSE (Drawings), through the accused Officer Superintendent, it added. (ANI)

