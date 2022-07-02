New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against a senior bank official and his accomplice for demanding a bribe for disbursing loans under the Chief Minister's scheme to promote budding entrepreneurs in the state.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ankit Kumar, Agriculture Field Officer (AFO) in State Bank of India (SBI), Nowrozabad branch of District Umariya in Madhya Pradesh and his associate Shadab Khan, a private person.

The FIR into the matter reads a case was registered on complaint against a private person.

It was alleged that the accused had demanded and attempted to obtain a bribe of Rs 10,000 on behalf of Agriculture Field Officer, State Bank of India, Nowrozabad, District Umariya (MP), from the complainant for getting sanctioned and disbursed a loan of Rs 5 lakh.

The complainant alleged that in the month of May, he applied for Rs 5 lakh loan under the Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana. He made several rounds to the bank to get the loan processed quickly but AFO used to make excuses and was delaying it for no reason. Then a man who identified himself as Shadab contacted him and offered to get his loan processed but he has to pay Rs 10,000 bribe. On this, he contacted CBI and made a complaint against a Bank official.

The CM scheme is for the youngsters, who wish to begin with some business, would be provided with a loan of an amount ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakhs. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused private person while accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

Later, the AFO of SBI was also caught while accepting the said bribe amount from the accused private person. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused.

All the arrested accused will be produced on Saturday before the Competent Courts. (ANI)

