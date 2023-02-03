New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Based on information received from Turkey through Interpol, the CBI has booked a Meerut resident for allegedly creating and circulating child sexual abuse material, officials said Friday.

Using his mobile, Mohd Nishar was allegedly using WhatsApp to create text and digital images and distributing material depicting "children in the obscene or indecent or sexually explicit manner", they said.

"The acts as mentioned above of Mohd Nishar @ Nisar Saifi...prima-facie discloses commission of offence punishable under...IT Act, 2000," the FIR alleged.

The CBI received information from authorities in Ankara, Turkey, about his activities, following which the agency registered an FIR against Nishar, they said.

