New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully facilitated the return of wanted fugitive Aman alias Aman Kumar alias Aman Bhainswal from the United States to India through INTERPOL channels, an official said on Wednesday.

The fugitive, who was deported from the US, arrived in India on January 7 and was taken into custody by a Haryana Police team at the Delhi airport, officials confirmed.

According to the CBI, Aman is wanted by the Haryana Police in several serious criminal cases, including murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. He is described as a notorious criminal and a key member of the organised crime syndicate linked to the "Lawrence Bishnoi" gang.

Officials said the accused had earlier been arrested in India but was later granted bail. However, he failed to face trial and subsequently absconded. Acting on a request from the Haryana Police, the CBI got a Red Notice issued against him through INTERPOL.

"Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted fugitives," the CBI said, adding that sustained coordination with US authorities led to his successful deportation.

The CBI further explained that Red Notices issued by INTERPOL are circulated to law enforcement agencies worldwide to help locate wanted fugitives. As India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, the CBI coordinates with domestic law enforcement agencies through the BHARATPOL platform to seek international assistance via INTERPOL channels.

"More than 150 wanted criminals have been brought back in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels," the agency said. (ANI)

