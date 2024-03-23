New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): In an operation coordinated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, an accused wanted for committing offences under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and a rape case in Kerala was brought back to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, a statement released by the CBI read.

The accused, identified as Peeru Muhammed Yahya Khan, was facing an Interpol "red" notice.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Mumbai: Rescued Indie Dog Attacked and Killed by Two Larger Dogs in South Mumbai’s Housing Society, Woman Lodges FIR Against Owner.

"He was earlier geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL," the central agency said.

CBI said that it had received a 'Red' Notice from the Interpol General Secretariat in this regard on January 10 this year at the request of Kerala police.

Also Read | 'This Must Be Modi Ki Guarantee': Bhutan Premier Tshering Tobgay Thanks 'Brother' PM Narendra Modi (See Pics).

In another operation, the CBI on Saturday said that it also provided coordination assistance to Mumbai Police to bring back the accused, named Subash Vithal Pujari, who was wanted in multiple cases for offences including attempt to murder, extortion, criminal intimidation, Arms Act violations and under MCOCA.

The accused was brought back from China to India on Saturday. CBI said that it had received a Red notice in this regard from the INTERPOL General Secretariat on Feb 14, 2012.

"The said Red Notice Subject is wanted by Mumbai Police in multiple cases including CrimeNo. 244/07 and 286/09 of Vikhroli police station and 154/2009 of DCB, CID for offencesincluding attempt to murder, extortion, criminal intimidation, Arms Act violations and under MCOCA," CBI said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)