Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 29 (ANI): A CBI court in Chandigarh Saturday acquitted former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice (Retd) Nirmal Yadav and four others in a 17-year-old corruption case.

She was accused of receiving Rs 15 lakh in cash while serving as a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2008.

The trial court of Chandigarh completed the hearing and reserved the decision in the case of a packet containing Rs 15 lakh that reached Justice Nirmaljit Kaur's official residence 17 years ago.

The CBI had registered an FIR in this case in 2008. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Alka Malik had completed the final arguments in this case and had reserved the decision.

Vishal Garg Narwana, lawyer of Justice Nirmal Yadav, told ANI, "The case started in 2008. Today, the verdict was announced. There were five accused. One of the accused had already died. The remaining four, including Justice Nirmal Yadav, have been acquitted."

The development came amid the probe over the alleged discovery of cash at the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma

Meanwhile, Justice Yashwant Varma was transferred from the Delhi HC to Allahabad amidst the controversy surrounding allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his residence in New Delhi on March 14 following a fire at his residence. However, Justice Varma denied any involvement, asserting that neither he nor his family members had placed the cash in the storeroom. (ANI)

