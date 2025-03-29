Gurugram Fire: Over 100 Shanties Gutted After Blaze Erupts by Gas Cylinder Explosion in Slum Cluster in Basai Chowk (Watch Videos)

Around 100 shanties were gutted in a fire triggered by gas cylinder explosion in a slum here on Friday morning, a fire official said.

Agency News PTI| Mar 29, 2025 06:43 PM IST
Gurugram Fire: Over 100 Shanties Gutted After Blaze Erupts by Gas Cylinder Explosion in Slum Cluster in Basai Chowk (Watch Videos)
100 Shanties Gutted After Fire Breaks out in Gurugram (Photo Credits: X/@airnewsalerts)

Gurugram, March 19: Around 100 shanties were gutted in a fire triggered by gas cylinder explosion in a slum here on Friday morning, a fire official said. Over 15 fire engines were pressed into service and it took around 2 hours to bring the fire under control near the Basai Chowk area. The people trapped in the fire were evacuated safely and no casualties were reported in the incident, the official said. The incident occurred around 5.30 am when a fire broke out in a shanty. It soon spread to other shanties in the area. Many cylinders exploded in the fire, he said. Gurugram Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Several Huts at Basai Chowk, Video Shows Raging Flames and Thick Smoke.

100 Shanties Gutted After Fire Breaks out in Gurugram

The residents called the fire department and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Soon after, fire engines from Bhim Nagar and Udyog Vihar fire station also reached the spot. More than 15 fire tenders and around 50 firefighters were pressed into service, he added. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire official said. "There has been no loss of life due to the fire but the goods kept in the huts were burnt. Due to blasts in mini gas cylinders and strong winds in the morning, the fire spread rapidly in the huts,", said the official added.

