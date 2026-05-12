India News | CBI Files Seventh Chargesheet in Homebuyers Fraud Case

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against Sequel Buildcon Private Limited and its Directors in connection with alleged fraudulent activities relating to a housing project situated at Noida.

According to an official release, as per CBI Investigation, the accused builder company and its Directors, in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy, allegedly induced innocent homebuyers/investors through false assurances, misleading representations and deceptive promises, thereby dishonestly obtaining financial gains while causing wrongful loss to the victims.

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The charge sheet has been filed before the competent Court under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code on criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The CBI is presently investigating 50 cases registered pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court of India against various builder companies and unknown officials of financial institutions across the country in matters concerning alleged cheating and diversion of funds involving homebuyers.

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Earlier, CBI had filed six charge sheets in similar cases against Rudra Buildwell Constructions Pvt. Ltd. and its Directors, Dream Procon Pvt. Ltd. and its Directors, Jaypee Infratech Ltd. and its Directors, AVJ Developers (India) Pvt. Ltd. and its Directors alongwith officers of certain banks & financial institutions, CHD Developers Pvt. Ltd. and its Directors and Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. and its Directors.

In a separate incident, the CBI arrested the Superintendent of CGST Meerut and a Computer Operator working in his office in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said on May 8.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on May 6 against the accused Computer Operator posted in the office of the Superintendent, CGST Office, Range-I, Meerut, over allegations of demanding an illegal gratification of Rs 6,000 on behalf of the Superintendent for revoking a show-cause notice issued to the complainant.

Following the complaint, the agency laid a trap and allegedly caught the Computer Operator red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount on behalf of the Superintendent, CGST Meerut.

Both the accused, the CGST Superintendent and the Computer Operator, have been arrested, while further investigation is underway, the agency said. (ANI)

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