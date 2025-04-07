New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three individuals, including two senior officers of Northern Railway, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh. The investigation also led to the seizure of over Rs 63 lakh in cash and gold bars and ornaments valued at over Rs 3 crore, the agency said in a release on Monday.

According to the release, CBI has arrested three accused including a Senior DEE and a SEE, both officers of Northern Railway, DRM Office, New Delhi and a private Railway vendor immediately after exchange of bribe of Rs 7 lakh, on allegations that accused Railway Officers demanded and accepted the bribe for showing favours to the Delhi based Private Company of said private Railway vendor and his family.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Ballia Youth Arrested for Abducting 16-Year-Old Girl to Mumbai, Raping Her for One Month.

CBI also recovered Rs. 63.85 lakh cash (approx.), Gold bars & ornaments valued at Rs. 3.46 crore (Approx.), etc., were found during searches.

A case was registered by CBI against seven accused, including a senior DEE and two SSEs of DRM Office, Northern Railway, New Delhi, Director of a Ghazaibad-based private company; said Ghazaibad-based private company; a private Railway vendor of Delhi-based company; said Delhi-based private company and unknown others. It was alleged that the accused were indulging in corrupt and illegal activities in the matter of awarding work orders and clearing bills of various private entities in lieu of illegal gratifications, the CBI said in its release.

Also Read | Software Engineer Killed in Gurugram Road Accident: Somita Singh Dies After Her Rented BMW Sports Bike Hits by Hyundai Verna Car, Accused Identified.

Searches were conducted by CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused public servant at 9 locations, which led to the recovery of Rs. 63.85 lakh cash (approx.), Gold ornaments valued at Rs. 96.26 lakh (apprx), documents relating to properties, mobiles, laptops/hard discs and statements showing payment of bribes by private persons to public servants. The operation of the locker held by the wife of the accused Sr. DEE further resulted in the recovery of more jewellery items and gold bars worth over Rs 2.5 crore, it said.

Investigation is ongoing, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)