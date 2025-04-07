Ballia, April 7: A youth from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia was arrested on Monday on charges of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl from his village, taking her to Mumbai and raping her for over a month, police said. According to a complaint filed by the girl's father, she had gone out to defecate in the morning of February 28 when Rajesh Sahni (28) allegedly kidnapped her with the help of one Santosh Yadav. Hamirpur Shocker: Woman Kills Husband by Slitting His Throat with Knife After Argument Over His Drinking Habits in UP, Arrested.

Police registered a case against Sahni and Yadav under the BNS for kidnapping. Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said the girl gave a statement to the police, alleging that Sahni kidnapped her and took her to Mumbai and raped her for over a month. Based on her statement, additional charges under the BNS and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were also added, he said. Police arrested Sahni on Monday and sent him to jail.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.