Bahadurgarh (Haryana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Haryana Ppolice handed over the investigation into the murder of Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner Captain Shakti Singh on Monday.

"The investigation of the case is being handed over to the CBI. The identified accused are being tracked. Our five teams are carrying out an investigation into the matter. Action will be taken as per facts that emerge during the probe," Jhajjar DC said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Redevelopment Projects of 21 Railway Stations in Rajasthan Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (Watch Video).

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Jhajjar Dr Arpit Jain also said that strict action will be taken against the culprits, adding that persons on whom the police have suspicion are being questioned.

"Legal action will be taken against those found involved in the crime. Several persons on whom we have suspicion are being questioned," Jhajjar SP told ANI.

Also Read | Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says 'Won't Allow Child Marriage in State Till I Am Alive'.

The family of Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee, who was shot dead in Haryana's Jhajjar, refused to allow post-mortem of his body until the accused were arrested.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Jitendra Rathee, son of Nafe Singh Rathee, said, "We will not allow the post-mortem to be conducted until the police catch my father's murderers. I suspect that local BJP leaders have a hand in my father's murder."

He alleged that the police refused security for his family despite multiple requests.

Meanwhile, the Haryana police registered a case against four persons in connection with the case.

"We have registered an FIR based on the complaint received. Five teams have been constituted with 2 DSPs to arrest the accused. An investigation is underway. We are collecting physical and scientific evidence," Jhajjar DSP Shamsher Singh said.

"We are collecting evidence from all CCTV cameras and also checking the suspected vehicle," he added.

INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead on Sunday by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar.

As per reports, the miscreants came in a car and fired indiscriminately killing Nafe Singh and a party worker.

Following the incident, INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) leader Abhay Chautala held Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government responsible for the murder and demanded a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)