New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday allowed students of Class X, XII to change their examination centres for the upcoming Term 1 examination.

CBSE in a statement, informed, "Class X and XII students who are not in the city of their schools and are residing somewhere else, at an appropriate time CBSE will inform them to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre. Schools will follow the instructions given by CBSE."

CBSE has further instructed the students to remain in touch with the official website for further notifications.

Term 1 exams will take place in November-December. For class X, exams will take place from November 30 to December 11 and for Class 12, the exams will be held from December 1 to December 22. (ANI)

