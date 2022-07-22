New Delhi, July 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared its class 12 results in which 92.71 per cent students have cleared the exam. Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, the CBSE said.

Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said. In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. CBSE Result 2022 Declared: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces Class 12th Results at cbse.gov.in.

“For theory papers, 30 pc weightage has been given to first term marks, while 70 pc weightage has been given to second term marks. "For practical papers, equal weightage has been given to both terms,” a board official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)