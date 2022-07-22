The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday, July 22 announced class 12 results. Students can check the CBSE 12th result 2022 on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Candidates can also check CBSE Results online on DigiLocker by logging into their accounts.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces Class 12 results pic.twitter.com/tt5h3AgEup — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

Download Your CBSE 2022 Marksheet on DigiLocker:

📢📢Excellent News for the students of Central Board of Secondary Education #CBSE Get your Class XII 2022 Result now through #DigiLocker by just clicking the link https://t.co/tatAeli3Xs Team DigiLocker wishes Good luck to all the students! pic.twitter.com/wQKyRWpS0M — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) July 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)