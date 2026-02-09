Scroll below to know different ways to download Aadhaar card (Photo Credits: X/@UIDAI)

New Delhi, February 9: As digital verification becomes the standard for everything from banking to travel, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has streamlined the process for residents to access their electronic Aadhaar (e-Aadhaar). On February 9, 2026, UIDAI officials reiterated that a downloaded e-Aadhaar is a legally valid document, equivalent to the physical card. With the recent launch of the redesigned "Aadhaar" mobile app on January 30, residents now have more secure and versatile ways to retrieve their 12-digit identity, whether they have their physical card handy or have misplaced their enrolment details.

Primary Method: Download Aadhaar Card Via the myAadhaar Official Portal

The most common way to download the card is through the official myAadhaar portal at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. This method is ideal for users on a desktop or mobile browser.

Select Your Identifier: You can use your 12-digit Aadhaar Number, a 16-digit Virtual ID (VID), or the 28-digit Enrolment ID (EID) found on your acknowledgement slip.

Authentication: Enter the CAPTCHA code and click "Send OTP." A one-time password will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Privacy Choice: Before downloading, you can check the box for a "Masked Aadhaar" if you wish to hide the first eight digits for security.

Download: Enter the OTP and click "Verify & Download" to receive a password-protected PDF.

The 2026 Mobile Experience: The New 'Aadhaar' App

UIDAI recently phased out the old mAadhaar app in favour of the new "Aadhaar" app (launched late January 2026). This version introduces Face Authentication and allows users to manage up to five family profiles.

Set up: Download the app from the Play Store or App Store and register using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Access: Once authenticated via OTP or Face ID, navigate to the "Download Aadhaar" section.

Convenience: The app allows you to store a digital version that can be shown offline at airports or railway stations. Aadhaar Update Drive: UIDAI Completes Mandatory Biometric Updates for Over 1 Crore Schoolchildren.

Alternative Digital Platforms to Download Aadhaar

For those who prefer integrated government services, two secondary platforms offer official Aadhaar downloads:

Platform Best For... Process DigiLocker Permanent storage Link your Aadhaar once; it stays in your "Issued Documents" section. UMANG App Multi-service users Access Aadhaar alongside other state and central government services.

Retrieving Lost Details

If you have lost both your Aadhaar card and your enrolment slip, you can still recover your information. By using the "Retrieve EID/UID" tool on the UIDAI website, you can enter your registered name and mobile number to receive your Aadhaar number via SMS. Once received, you can proceed with the standard download steps.

