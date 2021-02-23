Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two Nigerian nationals for alleged drug peddling in the Indiranagar area here.

"CCB has arrested two Nigerian nationals on charges of drug peddling and seized 56 ecstacy pills from them in Indiranagar," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) on Tuesday.

CCB also recovered 56 ecstasy pills from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Monday, the CCB had arrested two Nigerian nationals for drug peddling in RT Nagar along with 20 grams of cocaine and 12 grams of MDMA. (ANI)

