Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Sunday said Pakistan requested the "ceasefire," and strongly defended the Indian government's military response under Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI, Kishan said, "The Prime Minister did not initiate a ceasefire. They (Pakistan) began this, killed our people and are now gaining sympathy through world media... They are still asking for loans, and now they will once again sponsor terrorism."

Referring to the ongoing Operation Sindoor, he said, "The air force has said that the Operation (Sindoor) is still not over... Numerous bombs were aimed towards the country... Their airbase in Rawalpindi was destroyed..."

Kishan condemned the brutal killings of Indians in Pahalgam, stating that they were "killed at point-blank range" and that India had no option but to respond.

"Our Prime Minister never vouches for war, but the line has been drawn, and even a small act of terror will now be seen as an act of war. This new India should not be meddled with, this message has been given by us," he emphasised.

More than 100 terrorists, including those involved in the 1999 Indian Airlines flight (IC-814) hijacking, and the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, were eliminated in the precision strikes carried out by the armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai said on Sunday.

He said that Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with a precise military aim to "punish the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack."

"Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with a clear military aim to punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and to destroy their terror infrastructure. What I do not state here is the often stated determination of India and its intolerance to terror," Ghai said in a press conference here.

The Indian strikes killed "high-value targets", namely, Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the hijacking of IC 814, popularly known as the Kandahar hijack, and the Pulwama attack, where 40 CRPF jawans were killed in 2019.

"Those strikes across those nine terror hubs left more than 100 terrorists killed, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the Pulwama blast," the DGMO added.

Ghai also informed that the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy played a "major part" in these strikes. (ANI)

