New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Central Delhi hospitals reported at least 40 cases of injuries caused by a fierce thunderstorm and strong winds that uprooted hundreds of trees and damaged vehicles in the national capital last evening, officials said on Tuesday.

At the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, 15 cases of people injured in the storm were reported on Monday.

"There were three-four people who suffered fractures due to trees falling on their cars or scooters. Some suffered injuries as the (windshield or window) glass of their vehicles shattered after trees fell on them, while some sustained head injuries. None of them is in a critical condition," said LNJP Hospital's medical director Dr Suresh Kumar.

He said seven of these patients have been discharged.

The Centre-run RML Hospital in Lutyens' Delhi, which was one of the worst-affected areas, reported nearly 25 such cases.

"Around 20-25 patients visited the hospital between 8 pm and 11 pm on Monday. None of them suffered serious injuries," said RML Hospital's medical director Dr B L Sherwal.

Winds gusting up to 100 kmph and heavy rains battered the national capital on Monday evening, uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting road and air traffic and damaging vehicles and buildings, including the iconic Jama Masjid.

Three people were killed in the heavy rains and thunderstorm.

