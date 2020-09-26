Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI) Accusing the central government of betraying farmers, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday asked how will the Centre pacify farmers about the farm bills when it failed to convince its own minister over it.

He demanded that the Centre withdraw the three bills in the interest of farmers.

"The central government should admit its mistake and withdraw the bills. The way the bills were passed... pushed in the Rajya Sabha was undemocratic. Therefore dissenting voices are emerging in the country today," Pilot said in a video message.

He said that a Union minister from NDA's ally resigned from the Cabinet over the issue.

"When the Centre is not able to convince its minister, how will it convince farmers? Farmers understand everything, the BJP government has betrayed them," Pilot said, adding that the Congress was with the farmers.

He said that BJP's promise to double the farmers' income has been sidelined and the farmers have been badly hit.

The Congress leader said that the bills were introduced hurriedly, without consulting the states and farmers.

"We all want that investment and reforms, but these bills are anti-farmer and anti-national," he said.

