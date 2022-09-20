New Delhi (India), September 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday extended support to the resolution passed by the West Bengal assembly against the functioning of the Central probe agencies ED and CBI, alleging that they are working on the script of the BJP.

Jha told ANI that according to a report in an English daily, 95 per cent of the cases probed by these agencies are of Opposition leaders. These agencies get their script from the BJP office, he alleged.

Criticizing the working style of the agencies, he said, that if the person against whom the investigation is going on, if the same person goes to the BJP, then all these cases are nowhere to be seen. "Everything fades into the air. What's left to say after that?" he said.

West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution against the "excesses of the central investigation agencies" on Monday.

In this resolution brought under Rule 169, serious questions were raised on all the agencies, which was passed by the assembly by 189 votes against 69. However, taking part in the discussion during this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she does not think that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the action being taken by the central agencies. Banerjee's statement comes at a time when many Trinamool Congress leaders are on the radar of central investigating agencies in various cases.

Commenting on the remarks made by Mamta Banerjee on PM Modi, Jha told ANI, "It's Mamata Banerjee's own personal view regarding the agencies. If any person in the cabinet of the Prime Minister is taking the decision, then as the head of the cabinet, does it not become the responsibility of the Prime Minister? What statement did Modiji use to give about CBI when he himself was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and what has changed today? For years the charge sheet is not filed and the cases are kept hanging. Only one strategy has been made that if not politically advantageous, the voice of the opposition should be suppressed in this way. This should be a matter of concern. "

The RJD leader also commented on the letter written by the Election Commission to the Ministry of Justice and Law regarding the ceiling on donations to political parties and termed it as a welcome step.

He said that the move of the Election Commission is welcome. But, the bigger issue is that of Electoral Bonds, which is also lying in the Hon'ble Supreme Court, as its biggest beneficiary is the world's largest political party.

"There is a severe lack of transparency. I understand that any funding that does not have transparency should be a matter of concern for democracy and I do not see it as a concern in the country," Jha told ANI. (ANI)

