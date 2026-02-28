What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

New Delhi, February 28: At least 15 people were killed after a military cargo aircraft carrying newly printed banknotes crashed moments after takeoff near Bolivia’s capital, according to officials quoted by the Associated Press. The tragic incident occurred near El Alto airport, adjacent to La Paz, leaving several vehicles damaged and cash scattered across the crash site.

The aircraft, identified as a Hercules transport plane belonging to the Bolivian Air Force, was reportedly transporting fresh currency from the Central Bank to other cities. Authorities said the plane veered off the runway at El Alto International Airport before crashing into vehicles on a nearby highway in the city of El Alto, which borders La Paz. US Plane Crash: 3 Killed After Epic Aircraft E1000 Crashes in Colorado.

15 Killed in Bolivia Plane Crash

BREAKING: 15 killed in plane crash in Bolivia — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 28, 2026

BREAKING: Military cargo plane carrying bank notes crashes in Bolivia, 11 people dead pic.twitter.com/z9kejQzIi2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 28, 2026

Crashed military plane in El Alto was packed with CASH Locals rushed to GRAB scattered banknotes as troops tried to secure the wreckage https://t.co/8ReMbOM399 pic.twitter.com/xj4wJ7ckG4 — RT (@RT_com) February 28, 2026

Fire Chief Pavel Tovar confirmed that at least 15 vehicles were involved in the crash. However, it remains unclear whether the fatalities were passengers onboard the aircraft or occupants of the vehicles struck during the incident. Several others sustained injuries. Maine Plane Crash: Private Bombardier Challenger 650 Aircraft Carrying 8 Crashes at Bangor International Airport.

Dramatic visuals circulating on social media showed debris from the aircraft, destroyed cars, and bodies scattered across the road. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames engulfing the wreckage.

In a chaotic aftermath, videos showed local residents rushing to collect banknotes scattered across the highway while soldiers and police in riot gear attempted to secure the area and prevent looting. Authorities temporarily suspended all flights to and from the airport following the crash.

Conflicting reports suggested uncertainty over whether the aircraft was taking off or landing at the time of the accident. Officials have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).