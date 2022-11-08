New Delhi [India] November 8 (ANI): Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday approved the appointments and transfers of IRMS Officers.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposals of the Ministry of Railways," an official release of the Ministry of Personnel and Training.

Empanelment of eight officers to the Level-16 posts of IRMS and appointment/lateral transfer of ten officers in Level-16 of IRMS.

Deferment of empanelment in respect of four officers namely Manoj Sharma, RSE, Naresh Lalwani, IRSE, B.G. Mallya, IRSEE, and Jaya Verma Sinha, IRIS recommended by the DPC for empanelment to the Level-16 posts.

"Non-empanelment of 122 officers to the Level-16 posts of IRMS," it added. (ANI)

