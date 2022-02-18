New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Modi Government has approved the implementation of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project by the Ministry of Home Affairs at a total cost of Rs. 3,375 crore during the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Under the guidance of the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, Phase II of the ICJS project will be a step towards ensuring effective and modern policing. The project will be implemented as a Central Sector Scheme.

The ICJS system would be made available through a dedicated and secure cloud-based infrastructure with high speed connectivity. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) will be responsible for the implementation of the project in association with National Informatics Center (NIC). The project will be implemented in collaboration with the States and Union Territories.

In Phase-I of the ICJS project, individual IT systems have been implemented and stabilized; also search of records have been enabled on these systems.

Under Phase-II, the system is being built on the principle of 'one data one entry' whereby data is entered only once in one pillar and the same is then available in all other pillars without the need to re-enter the data in each pillar. (ANI)

