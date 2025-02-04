New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Central government has approved National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Mitigation Project (NGRMP) for its implementation in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand to reduce the risks associated with glacial lake outburst floods, particularly in regions that are highly susceptible to such natural disasters.

Sharing the information to the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the NGRMP is being implemented at a financial outlay of Rs 150 crore.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 1,397 Points, Nifty Ends Higher As Investors Track US Tariff Developments.

The Central share from National Disaster Mitigation fund (NDMF) is Rs 135 crore while states have to contribute Rs 15 crore from their own resources, the MoS further said.

As per Rai, the first instalments of Rs 1.83 crore and Rs 8.35 crore were released to the state governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim respectively on October 17, 2024 under the project.

Also Read | India Among Top 3 Countries on Singapore's Tourist List With 1.2 Million Arrivals in 2024.

The NGRMP project is aimed at reducing the risks associated with glacial lake outburst floods, particularly in regions that are highly susceptible to such natural disasters.

The objectives of NGRMP project are to prevent loss of life and reduce economic loss and damage to critical infrastructure due to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) and similar events as well as strengthen the early warning and monitoring capacities based on last mile connectivity.

For Arunachal Pradesh, the MoS said the total project outlay is Rs 45 crore, the approved Central share for NDMF is Rs 40.50 crore while the state share is Rs 4.50 crore.

Simiarly, the total project outlay for Uttarakhand is Rs 30 crore, the approved Central share for NDMF is Rs 27 crore while the state share is Rs 3 crore.

For Sikkim, the MoS said the total project outlay is Rs 40 crore, the approved Central share for NDMF is Rs 36 crore while the state share is Rs 4 crore.

He further added that the total project outlay is Rs 35 crore for Himachal Pradesh, the approved Central share for NDMF is Rs 31.50 crore while the state share is Rs 3.50 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)