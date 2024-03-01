Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Central Government has approved a new weekly train service between Tanakpur and Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday.

"Accepting the earlier request, the Central Government has approved a new weekly train service between Tanakpur-Dehradun," the Chief Minister's office said on Friday.

CM Dhami earlier in April last year and urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to introduce Janshatabdi train service between Tanakpur and Dehradun and a Shatabdi Express train service between Delhi and Ramnagar.

"At present Dehradun-Kathgodam Janshatabdi is the only train service connecting Kumaon and Garhwal. On The Nepal border, the traffic of the people there also happens from Tanakpur only, so the operation of the Janshatabdi train service between Tanakpur-Dehradun is necessary," the CM had said.

CM Dhami has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on behalf of all the people of the state for the approval of the train service.

The Chief Minister said that the launch of this rail service will definitely provide better transportation facilities to the local people. (ANI)

