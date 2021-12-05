Jaisalmer, Dec 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre has ensured a prompt response to any incursion on the country's borders.

Speaking on the occasion of the BSF's 57th Raising Day celebrations here, the minister also said it is the government's commitment to provide the world's best technology to the force.

Also Read | SBI Invites Bids to Sell NPA Account KSK Mahanadi Power With Dues Over Rs 4,100 Crore.

Shah said India is developing anti-drone technology and it will soon be provided to the security forces.

Drones and unidentified flying objects have been sighted along the sensitive border with Pakistan post the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, according to central security agencies.

Also Read | RBI Rate Decision, Omicron Worries to Drive Stocks This Week: Analysts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)