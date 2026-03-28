Phil Salt produced a strong contender for 'Catch of the Season' during the IPL 2026 opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In the 16th over of the first innings, the Englishman sprinted from point and executed a full-stretch, one-handed dive to dismiss SRH captain Ishan Kishan. The spectacular grab provided RCB with a breakthrough at a crucial juncture, as Kishan had already scored 80 off 37, while finding the boundaries at regularity. Was Heinrich Klaasen Out Or Not Out? Fans Divided After Phil Salt's Controversial Catch During RCB vs SRH IPL 2026.

Phil Salt's One-Handed Stunner

𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒! 🛑 🎥 Phil Salt with an absolute one-handed screamer at the ropes 🫡 Do we already have the Catch of the Season on Day 1 of #TATAIPL 2026 🤔 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Eo5z0jh4K4 #KhelBindaas | #RCBvSRH |… pic.twitter.com/pPax3pVNt9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2026

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