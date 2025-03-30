New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Central government on Sunday announced the extension of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh for another six months following a review of the law and order situation in these regions.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through separate notifications extending AFSPA in parts of the three states starting from April 1, 2025.

Also Read | Sambhal: Eid al-Fitr 2025 Namaaz at Shahi Eidgah at 9 AM, Says Cleric.

In Manipur, the entire state has been declared a 'disturbed area' under AFSPA, starting from April 1, 2025, except for areas under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations across five districts.

The police stations in Manipur that have been exempted from the AFSPA are Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi, and Wangoi in Imphal West district; Porompat, Heingang and Irilbung in Imphal East district; Thoubal in Thoubal district; Bishnupur and Nambol in Bishnupur district; and Kakching in Kakching district.

Also Read | Medical Negligence in Rajasthan: 2 Women Die After Childbirth at CHC in Jhalawar; Inquiry Ordered as Kin Allege Negligence.

The MHA made the announcement, citing the need to maintain public order and ensure security in the region. The decision allows security forces to exercise enhanced powers in the designated 'disturbed areas.'

"The Central Government after review of the law and order situation in the state of Manipur, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) declares the entire State of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the 13 (thirteen) Police Stations of 5 districts, as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2025," the MHA notification reads.

The move is significant at a time when Manipur has been under the President's rule since February after the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh. The state has been grappling with ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023.

The MHA also declared Nagaland's Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts as 'disturbed areas' under Section 3 of the AFSPA. Additionally, the extension applies to specific police station areas in five other districts of Nagaland. The extension will be applied in the area of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza, and Kezocha police stations in Kohima district; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem, and Anaki C police stations in Mokokchung district; Yanglok police station in Longleng district; Bhandari, Champang, and Ralan police stations in Wokha district; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto, and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto district.

"Now, therefore, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima. Mon, Kiphire. Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki.C police stations in Mokokchung District; i) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; iv) Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and v) Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act,1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2025, unless withdrawn earlier," reads another notification.

The initial notification, dated September 25, 2024, had declared these areas as 'disturbed' for a six-month period starting from October 1, 2024. With the new order, the status remains in effect until further review or unless withdrawn earlier.

The extension of AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations, make arrests, and use force where necessary to maintain public order. The government stated that the security situation would be continuously assessed to determine the necessity of further extensions.

The MHA also extended AFSPA in parts of Arunachal Pradesh for another six months, effective from April 1, 2025. The extension applies to the districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding, as well as areas under the jurisdiction of the Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai District, which share a border with Assam.

The previous declaration, dated September 25, 2024, had already categorized these regions as 'disturbed areas' under Section 3 of the AFSPA. The latest decision continues to grant security forces enhanced operational authority in these regions to maintain law and order.

The MHA stated that the situation would be closely monitored and further extensions or modifications will be determined based on subsequent assessments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)