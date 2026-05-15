iQOO 16 Camera Details Leaked: Flagship Smartphone Tipped To Feature 50MP Large Sensor, Periscope Telephoto Lens

iQOO is reportedly testing its next-generation flagship, the iQOO 16, with significant upgrades to its imaging system and processing hardware. According to a new leak from prominent tipster Digital Chat Station, the engineering prototype of the device is currently equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a large 1/1.3-inch sensor. Expected to debut in October 2026, the smartphone will follow the launch of the iQOO 15T later this month, positioning the iQOO 16 as the brand's premier performance flagship for the final quarter of the year.

The leaked details suggest that iQOO is prioritising sensor size and zoom capabilities to compete with other top-tier flagships. While the brand is still reportedly "AB testing" various sensor configurations, the move toward a large 1/1.3-inch primary sensor indicates a focus on improved low-light performance and dynamic range. This development comes as the mobile industry shifts toward higher battery capacities and ultra-high refresh rate displays, both of which are tipped to be central features of the upcoming series. Moto G37, Moto G37 Power India Launch Set for May 19; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications Details.

iQOO 16 Specifications and Performance Features

The iQOO 16 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (internal part number SM8975). On the display front, the flagship is tipped to feature a 6.85-inch Samsung OLED panel offering 2K resolution and a class-leading 165Hz refresh rate. In terms of software, the device is expected to be among the first to run Android 17 with the brand's OriginOS 7 layered on top, providing a highly optimised user experience.

The camera system is expected to include:

Primary Sensor: 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch sensor.

Telephoto Lens: A periscope telephoto camera utilising a medium-sized sensor.

Potential Configuration: A continuation of the triple 50-megapixel rear setup seen in previous iterations.

Battery: Anticipated to exceed the 8,000mAh capacity found in the iQOO 15T, focusing on extended endurance for high-performance tasks and gaming. iQOO Z11 Price, Expected Specifications; Check All Details Before Launch in India.

iQOO 16 Price and Global Availability

While official pricing remains unconfirmed, industry analysts suggest the iQOO 16 will start at approximately 5,000 Yuan (around USD 730 or INR 61,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If this pricing holds, the device will be positioned competitively against other Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 flagships. Following its initial launch in China, the iQOO 16 is expected to arrive in the Indian market as a premium offering in the sub-INR 65,000 category.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).