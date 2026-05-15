Uber to Open Two New Tech Centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad by 2027: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Announces

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has announced plans to establish two massive technology centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad by the end of 2027. During an internal town hall in Bengaluru on Thursday, Khosrowshahi detailed a significant expansion of the company’s engineering and infrastructure footprint in India. The move is designed to support Uber's global push into artificial intelligence and backend system development. With a combined capacity for nearly 10,000 employees, the new facilities represent a substantial increase from the company’s current Indian workforce of approximately 3,500 people.

Uber Technology Centre Expansion Details

The planned Bengaluru facility is expected to be a flagship site, spanning 1.1 million square feet with a seating capacity for 5,000 staff. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad centre will cover over 900,000 square feet and accommodate around 4,600 employees. These centres will house specialised teams focused on global product development, platform engineering, and infrastructure. Tesla Opens 1st Experience Centre in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, Introduces Model Y and Model Y L at City's Tech Hub.

An Uber spokesperson stated that the expansion reflects a long-term commitment to the country, noting that India is one of its most important global markets. The spokesperson added that these world-class teams are tasked with solving mobility challenges at a global scale, effectively building products "from India, for the world."

Strategic Investments in AI and Data Infrastructure

This announcement follows Uber’s recent partnership with the Adani Group to develop its first sovereign data centre in India, which is scheduled to go live in the final quarter of 2026. The company is currently ramping up recruitment in high-growth areas including generative AI, machine learning, and autonomous vehicle operations.

India’s vast software talent pool and lower operating costs continue to make it an attractive base for global tech firms. By expanding its domestic engineering capabilities, Uber aims to streamline its global backend infrastructure and accelerate the deployment of AI-driven features across its ride-hailing and delivery platforms.

Competition in India's Two-Wheeler Market

During the discussions, Khosrowshahi also addressed the competitive landscape in India, particularly the rapid growth of the two-wheeler sector. Bike taxis have emerged as one of Uber's fastest-growing categories in the region, despite fierce competition from local rivals such as Ola and Rapido. Hyundai India to Launch Bayon-Based Mid-SUV and Localised Nexon EV Rival in FY2027.

The CEO indicated that the company remains focused on navigating the high competitive intensity of the Indian market while scaling its operations. The expansion of its technical hubs is seen as a move to give Uber the technological edge required to maintain its market position against aggressive domestic competitors.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).